Rehoboth Mourns Loss of Restaurateur “Gus” Svolis

Boardwalk businessman and entrepreneur Constantine “Gus” Svolis died yesterday according to family.

Svolis started his restaurant, Gus & Gus Place, in Rehoboth Beach during the summer of 1956 and quickly became one of the city’s best-known restaurateurs. He had suffered a stroke in June of 2018 while at the restaurant and was unable to return.

Boardwalk businessman and entrepreneur Constantine “Gus” Svolis. Photo courtesy Dr. Michael C. Trahos

Less than a week earlier, Christopher Trahos had taken this photo of his father, Dr. Michael C. Trahos with Gus Svolis, who is his first cousin. Also shown are Svolis’ sons, Bill and George.

Photo courtesy Dr. Michael C. Trahos

Bill posted the announcement of his father’s passing on the Gus & Gus Place Facebook page yesterday. “This is going to be hard for me to write,” he stated, “my Father has passed away this afternoon. Knowing him, he went fighting. He survived cancer, a massive stroke, the COVID virus all around him, never getting infected, but his heart couldn’t endure anymore.”

Please remember the family in your prayers and share your support on the Gus & Gus Place Facebook page.

