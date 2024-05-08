Rehoboth Municipal Election Scheduled for August 10; Deadline for Candidate Petitions is June 3

Two Board of Commissioners seats, each with a three-year term, will be on the ballot during the City of Rehoboth Beach’s municipal election Saturday, August 10th. Voting will take place at the Convention Center from 10 am-6 pm. The deadline for candidates to file a nominating petition is 4:30 pm Monday, June 3rd. Rehoboth Beach commissioners will judge each candidate’s qualification, as prescribed by the city charter, during the Board of Commissioners June 21st meeting. The deadline to register to vote in this election is 4:30 pm Thursday, July 11th.

Additional Information:

Nominating petitions must be signed by no less than 10 and no more than 25 qualified electors of the City of Rehoboth Beach. To request a nominating petition, email elections@cityofrehoboth.com or call 302-227-6181, ext. 159.

Absentee ballots will be available beginning June 26 and will be mailed to all who have a request form on file. Absentee ballot request forms must be filed no later than noon August 9. Absentee ballots must be received via mail or in person before polls close on election day.

To vote in City of Rehoboth Beach elections, voters must be: