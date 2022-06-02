Rehoboth Park & Ride To Be Modernized With Grant Support

The Rehoboth Beach Park & Ride will be modernized in support of DART’s efforts to move to zero-emissions buses, thanks in part to a Federal Transit Administration Bus and Bus Facility Grant of $5.4-million.

Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski and Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson gathered Tuesday in Rehoboth Beach for the grant announcement. The facility that opened more than 30 years ago will be transformed into a “modern and sustainable transportation hub.”

Highlights include:

• A new administrative building with passenger amenities, including climate-controlled waiting area with

restrooms and ticket sales

• Eight new bus boarding areas for an expanding zero emissions bus fleet

• A self-sustaining microgrid fed by on-site solar generation

• Public electric vehicle charging ports

• New electric bus maintenance facility

• Sheltered bicycle parking and repair stations

• Improved site layout which will enhance circulation and provide additional park and ride spaces

• Pedestrian and bike connectivity to adjacent routes and communities

“As we see this area continue to transform from more than just a seasonal destination, having convenient and accessible public transportation is critical to support the communities along the Route 1 corridor, and move people more efficiently,” Majeski said. “These improvements will help us achieve that goal.”

Design would take place in Fiscal Year 2023, and construction would take place in FY ’24-25. The total cost is expected to be $12-million.

“We don’t have to look too far here in coastal Delaware to see that storms are becoming more powerful and more prevalent. This is all due to rising temperatures caused by climate change, and the biggest contributor to that is gas- powered vehicles,” Carper said. “I’m proud of the clean investments DART is making to its fleet and to its infrastructure. In addition to the $5.4 million grant, DART received a historic investment for clean transportation from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. As Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee in the Senate, I’m proud of the work our committee did to craft legislation that will help our country make real progress on climate, and I’m proud of our state’s work to toward its climate goals.”

According to DART:

This summer, DART is operating six electric buses on its seasonal Beach Bus service which operates 7 days a week 5:30 AM to 3:00 AM through September 11, 2022. The Beach Bus provides service to Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk (Route 201); Dewey Beach (Route 203); Lewes (Route 204); Georgetown (Route 206); Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, MD (Route 208); Long Neck and Millsboro (Route 215); and DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305 providing service between Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through September 5, with stops at the Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride in Middletown, Scarborough Road Park & Ride in Dover, South Frederica Park & Ride, and the Lewes and Rehoboth Park & Rides. In addition to the Beach Bus service, Rehoboth Park & Ride is served year-round by Routes 206 and 215.