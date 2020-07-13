Rehoboth Police Encourage Face Mask Compliance with Boardwalk Checkpoints

Several visitors receive citations for refusing to comply

Rehoboth Beach police have been enforcing the face-covering requirements this past week with periodic boardwalk checkpoints.

On Sunday, Police Chief Keith Banks said the officers have so far issued 29 $100 civil citations. Police have made it clear that they are not out to get anybody, but are simply trying to encourage compliance with local and state Covid orders. Police and lifeguards have distributed more than 16,500 free face masks as of Friday, Chief Banks said.

But some visitors become argumentative or refuse to cooperate, like the 47-year-old man here in the white shirt. He became, as one officer said, “a little bit disorderly” and was issued a citation this past Saturday after police established a checkpoint off Brooklyn Avenue.

Last Monday, the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce had sent this letter to the mayor and commissioners concerning the city’s requirement that visitors wear masks on the beach. The following day, the city modified the requirement and issued this news release.