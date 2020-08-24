Rehoboth Police Investigate Biden Campaign Sign Thefts

This past week — ironically the same week as the Democratic National Convention — Rehoboth Beach police received five complaints regarding thefts of Biden campaign signs from the Country Club Estates area.

Biden signs were taken from two properties on State Road on Sunday and another last Monday. Police also received a theft report from Country Club Drive last Monday but that theft actually happened two days earlier, says Lt. Jaime Riddle, police spokesman. On Thursday, a short woman in her 20’s with long bright red hair was seen taking a Biden sign from a property on Sandalwood Street, he said. She wore a teal-colored shirt and a black mask and fled in a black Jeep SUV.