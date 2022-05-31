Rehoboth Police Search for Prolific Graffiti Suspect(s)

Rehoboth Beach police officers have been investigating a widespread graffiti attack that was discovered early last week. What is troubling about this attack is how prolific it was. The vandal or vandals struck a few downtown businesses, some inside and others outside. They also tagged trash cans, parking meter pay stations, benches, street signs, and even the Lake Gerar Tot Lot shown here.

Hugh Fuller, owner of the Purple Parrot Restaurant & Bar, was outraged when he found graffiti in his restroom and is offering a $1000 reward. He said police are looking through his surveillance video for leads.

Someone even etched into the bathroom mirrors. “We can paint over the graffiti but carving into the mirrors isn’t cheap to replace,” he pointed out. Fuller soon discovered that he was among several other businesses that were victims. He also noted that the inside of the Sandcastle Motel, which is under renovation, was also targeted, and this is the front door of Freddie’s Beach Bar.

Around the corner, the rear of Aroma Mediterranean Cuisine was tagged as well.

“This is an ongoing investigation that we are not prepared to release details on at this time,” Lt. Jaime Riddle said this past Friday. “I can advise that there have been multiple incidents of graffiti and investigators are actively working on the case,” he said, noting that if anybody who was a victim or was a witness or has knowledge of any suspect(s) to please call the police at 302-227-2577.

“This may be a case where we turn to the public for assistance in identifying suspect(s), but we are not to that point yet,” he said. “Once I am certain that it will not negatively affect the investigation, I will provide further information/requests, he added.

Some photos courtesy Hugh Fuller and Pam McCoy