Rehoboth Residential Trash Collection to Begin at 6am Thru August

Due to the extremely high temperatures and humidity and its effect on the City crews, the City of Rehoboth Beach has announced that pick up of residential trash that is regularly scheduled through August 31, will begin collection at 6 a.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m.



The City reminds residents to place items for collection after 6 p.m. the evening prior and no later than 6 a.m. on collection day.



The health and safety of our crews are very important to the City of Rehoboth Beach and your cooperation is appreciated.



Please visit www.cityofrehoboth.com/residents/trash-recycling for a trash collection schedule for the remainder of the year.



For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.