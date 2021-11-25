Rehoboth Rings in 2021 Holiday Season Friday – Story of This Year’s Christmas Tree

Photos courtesy Chuck Snyder

Rehoboth will ring in the 2021 Holiday Season with the annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Sing-Along on Friday, November 26 at 6:30pm.

Last July Rehoboth Beach officials put out the call for the donation of an evergreen tree to star in this year’s holiday season. Rick and Tammy Smith of Rehoboth Beach answered the call.

“We’re not crazy tree people,” says Tammy Smith, “but we do care about nature. We didn’t want to just cut down the tree,” which had gotten a bit big for its location at the home they’ve owned since 2016. “Everything should have a second purpose. We’re so excited to share our tree with the community.”

The special elves who helped get the tree from the Smith’s home to the bandstand are John L. Briggs & Co., who removed the tree and coordinated the overall effort; George W. Plummer, who provided the crane and personnel for the job; and Delmarva Power, who secured the tree at the bandstand site.