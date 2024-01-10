Rehoboth to Implement Several Preliminary Traffic & Parking Study Recommendations

In order to address traffic-related concerns, the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners agreed in a special meeting yesterday to move forward with several “immediate focus” recommendations put forward by the Rossi Group as part of its preliminary traffic and parking study report made to commissioners last month. Rossi Group is expected to make its final traffic and parking study report and recommendations to commissioners in the spring. Among the recommendations on which the city will move forward before the coming summer season are a pedestrian pilot program on King Charles Avenue, more clearly identifying 30-minute parking spaces, installation of “Walk Your Wheels” markings on sidewalks, and installation of additional “yield to pedestrians” signage.

Additional Information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:



Rehoboth moves forward with several preliminary traffic & parking study recommendations, discusses additional parking changes

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners agreed in a special meeting January 9 to move forward with several “immediate focus” recommendations put forward by the Rossi Group as part of its preliminary traffic and parking study report made to commissioners last month. Rossi Group is expected to make its final traffic and parking study report and recommendations to commissioners in the spring. While Rossi’s initial December report focused on several items deemed to be relatively easy to achieve, the final report will focus on items that may require additional conversation, policy changes, or longer-term implementation.

Among the recommendations on which the city will move forward before the coming summer season are a pedestrian pilot program on King Charles Avenue, more clearly identifying 30-minute parking spaces, installation of “Walk Your Wheels” markings on sidewalks, and installation of additional “yield to pedestrians” signage.

To address requests for crosswalks and concerns related to speeding and sightlines, the city will use temporary materials, such as paint and bollards, to install curb bump outs at King Charles and New Castle Street and will install temporary crosswalks with relief islands in the middle at King Charles and Stockley Street. In addition, the city will mark parallel parking spaces between Stockley and New Castle to test out whether striping improves or hinders parking capacity. This pilot program will be assessed over the coming summer season.

The city also will install “State Law – Yield to Pedestrians” signs on both the east- and westbound signal masts at Rehoboth Avenue and 1st and 2nd streets.

To better identify 30-minute parking spaces, the city will add a “30-minute parking” stencil and colored stripe at the entrances to such parking spaces throughout the city. And, to enhance pedestrian safety, the city will install “Walk Your Wheels” markings on sidewalks throughout the downtown commercial area.

In addition, the city will request that DelDOT undertake a signal timing and leading pedestrian indicator study at Rehoboth Avenue and 1st and 2nd streets during the coming season. The city also will continue to implement a plan to meet current standards for accessible parking spaces and trim or replace plantings along Rehoboth Avenue to enhance sightlines.

All of these recommendations, says Interim City Manager Evan Miller, can be implemented utilizing the city’s current staffing and budget.

Commissioners also have discussed several additional potential changes to parking in Rehoboth Beach for the coming season and are expected to vote on these items at upcoming meetings. Among these potential changes are:

Transition parking at Deauville Beach to a metered parking zone and set the price at $3/hour to match current pricing for the rest of the city. Parking permits would no longer be accepted at Deauville Beach. “This change,” says Miller, “provides for a more efficient system that allows us to utilize the technology we’ve invested in. It will allow us to enforce parking in the same manner that we do in other areas of the city.”

Eliminate the need for those seeking a scooter parking permit to complete an application.

Provide a single daily parking permit rather than a different permit for weekdays and weekends. The cost of this permit for 2024 is proposed to be $20.

Add the current prohibition of parking on the median along Scarborough Avenue to the city’s code and consider making the area a tow zone.

Increase the fine amount for parallel parking violations from $15 to $50.

Authorize a one-time adjustment to certain overtime parking violations, when wrong license plate or vehicle information has been entered, from $30 to $15 if paid within a seven-day period.

Commissioners also anticipate undertaking this year a comprehensive review of parking season dates and rates once the traffic and parking study is completed and in preparation for the 2025 summer season.