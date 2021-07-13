Rehoboth Traffic Stop Leads To Driver’s Arrest On Multiple Charges

A police pursuit that ended in Rehoboth Beach Monday night led to the arrest of a man on numerous charges.

Delaware State Police said it all played out as the suspect’s one-year-old son was in the back seat of a vehicle that was spotted on Coastal Highway Monday night by a trooper on proactive patrol. A computer check determined that the driver’s license was suspended and that he was wanted by Kent County Court of Common Pleas for Failure to Appear.

According to State Police, 28-year-old Christopher Johnson Junior of Houston kept going from Rehoboth Avenue Extended to Baltimore Avenue, where he eventually stopped. Police said Johnson refused commands that he get on the ground and kept walking toward a trooper. He was Tased and taken into custody.

Also, police said a search of the vehicle turned up a handgun that Johnson was prohibited from possessing.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Christopher Johnson Jr.:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Driving While Suspended

Resisting Arrest

Johnson was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $170,000.00 cash bond.