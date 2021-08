Rehoboth Beach voters go to the polls Saturday to elect 2 people from a field of four as City Commissioners. Incumbent Richard Byrne is challenged by Timothy Bennett, current planning commissioner, Rachel Macha and former City Commissioner, Mary “Toni” Sharp. Each seat is a 3-year term. Commissioner Pat Coluzzi is not running for another term. The polls will be open at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center from 10am to 6pm.