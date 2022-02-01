Relief Help Available For Del. Fisheries-Related Businesses Impacted By Pandemic

Delaware’s fishery-related businesses that were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for relief funding through the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, commercial fishing businesses, shellfish aquaculture specialists, for-hire recreational fishing operations, seafood dealers and processors may qualify for funding. They must show a revenue decline of more than 35% between March 1st and December 31st, 2020, compared to historic net revenue.

Delaware’s share for this program amounts to $2.9-million. Applications are due by March 17th.

For more information, please review information below provided by DNREC:

Eligible businesses can apply to DNREC for the funding by completing an affidavit on which the applicant will self-certify the business’s net revenue decline. An eligible business must demonstrate on the self-certification affidavit that its net revenue during the 2020 COVID-19 impact period decreased by more than 35% compared to the business’s average annual net revenue during 2015 through 2019.

For businesses in operation less than five years, but for at least one full year during 2015 through 2019, the net revenue loss during the COVID-19 impact period will be compared to the business’s average annual net revenue for its years of operation. The maximum amount of funding distributed to an individual fishery-related business will depend on the number of applicants and the amount requested by each applicant relative to total available funding, with a minimum award of $100.

The CAPA application affidavit and additional CAPA information are available viahttps://de.gov/commfish or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.