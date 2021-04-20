Remembering Wayne Cannon

Wayne Cannon’s family, friends and the many listeners and fans he had across Delmarva are offering fond memories of the longtime radio personality.

According to Cannon’s family, he passed away Monday following an illness that developed in February. He was 72.

Wayne Cannon spent 20 years at 92.7 WGMD as a host, personality and salesman. He retired in 2013 but returned to the airwaves periodically.

On WGMD’s Facebook page, some of the reactions include:

We have lost a legend of Delmarva. He will be greatly missed, God bless and my deepest condolences to his family, my heart and prayers are go out to you.

The “Voice” of the Eastern Shore. RIP

Condolences! Loved him on the radio for many years.

WGMD’s Mike Bradley will host a tribute to Wayne Cannon this Friday between 7:20 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Listeners, acquaintances and family will be invited to offer their reflections.