Renovated OC Dog Playground Unleashes More Fun

Ocean City has officially opened the renovated 94th Street Dog Playground.

The park now includes a spray water feature, new trees and fencing, and expanded shelter area and other features dogs are sure to enjoy. Elected officials, citizens, visitors and a few pets gathered for a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday.

A State of Maryland grant of $108,000 from the Community Parks and Playground helped to pay for the project.

A pass is required to use the Ocean City dog playground and registration is required in person at Northside Park. There is a fee for use of the dog playground.

For more information, please CLICK HERE