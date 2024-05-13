Renovation of War Memorial Monument at Delaware Memorial Bridge to Begin Soon

The War Memorial Monument at the Veterans Memorial Park at the foot of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will undergo extensive renovation beginning in the next few weeks. This $5-million project includes replacing the underlying concrete structure and expansion of the wall names to include servicemen and women from New Jersey and Delaware who died serving the U.S. in all wars and conflicts from World War II to the present.

Your help is needed to add names not included – and to be sure the spellings are correct. Click her for the War Memorial Rehabilitation page