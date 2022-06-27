Renovations at Old Sandcastle Motel under Scrutiny in Rehoboth

“We got a surprise at last Friday’s Commissioners meeting that has led to a number of calls from concerned citizens,” writes Comm. Susan Gay in her June 23 e-newsletter. “In response to a citizen comment at the meeting, we learned that the current Sandcastle Motel structure, which is currently being renovated by new owners, is set to undergo partial demolition over the next few weeks, starting this past Monday, June 20,” she said.

Harvey, Hanna & Associates, the developer behind Dewey’s Hyatt Place, plans to turn the former Sandcastle Motel into an upscale hotel with an elegant restaurant. Renovations started this past winter, but during the past couple of weeks, it has included significant demolition. The city code, she points out, prohibits demolitions from May 15 through September 15, not only because of noise and disruption during the summer season, but also for public safety.

Some of the commissioners expressed concern and are calling for further public discussion. The agenda for the special meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, beginning at 9 a.m., has been amended to include: “Discuss status of construction permits and work authorization for the reconstruction of the former Sandcastle Hotel,” she pointed out.