Reopen Delaware Rally Draws A Crowd In Dover

A flag-waving, sign-carrying chanting crowd gathered on the grounds of the Dover Mall Tuesday evening to press for an end to pandemic economic restrictions and an advancement into Phase Three of Delaware’s economic reopening.

The event was organized by Stand Up Delaware. A group with Black Lives Matter also gathered for an unrelated demonstration.

“Reopen Delaware Now,” read one sign, close others that read “Enough Is Enough” and “All Jobs Are Essential.”

Stand Up Delaware in conjunction with Dover City Councilman David Anderson are hosting what they call a non-political, non-partisan celebration for America on Independence Day from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Legislative Mall. It will also serve a a tribute to veterans, police and first responders. Profits will go toward repairs to the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial that was damaged in June.

More information is available on Stand Up Delaware’s Facebook page.