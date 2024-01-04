Rep. Blunt Rochester Nominates 26 Students for United States Service Academies

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has announced her nominations for 26 Delaware students for admission to United States Service Academies for the Class of 2028. Each year, members of the United States Congress are charged with nominating top candidates for attendance at four service academies:

• The U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY;

• The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD;

• The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO;

• The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

Nominees must now be accepted by the academies to gain admittance. Blunt Rochester selected the 26 students after each student met with a selection panel that was composed of several community members, including active duty and retired servicemembers.

Additional Information and List of Students:

“Serving our country in uniform requires courage and a commitment to a higher purpose, which is why I am honored to nominate these deserving students to our prestigious service academies,” said Blunt Rochester. “This year’s applicant pull consisted of many outstanding students, and I’m confident that all of this year’s applicants have bright futures ahead. I wish those nominated the best as they move forward in their journeys to serve our state and nation.”

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY:

Nicolas Chavez Del Prado of Wilmington, St. Mark’s High School

Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Patrick Craig of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Chad Dohl of Newark, St. Mark’s High School

Morgan Lewden of Wilmington, Legion of Honor School

Patrick Rowe of Bear, Salesianum

Patrick Sharkey of Milford, Milford Senior High School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD:

Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Valerie Robles of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Brianna Hammond of Felton, Lake Forest High School

Brett Cressman of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Anthony Lembo of Dover, Admiral Farragut Academy

Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Benjamin Wright of Millsboro, Sussex Academy

Edward Houck of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Dylan Simons of Seaford, Worcester Preparatory School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO:

Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Spencer Neidig of Hockessin, Tatnall School

Cole Fenice of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Brianna Hammond of Felton, Lake Forest High School

Olivia Lewandowski of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School

Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Timothy Hammock of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

Talia McCann of Newark, Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Aleynah Noriega of Dover, Mesa Ridge High School

Patrick Sharkey of Milford, Milford Senior High School

Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY:

Jay Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Nicholas Parsons of Rehoboth Beach, Sussex Academy

Jacob Walsh of Dover, First State Military Academy

Brianna Hammond of Felton, Lake Forest High School

Augustine Musika of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

Alexandra Pullella of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Martin Cosgrove of Seaford, Sussex Academy

Patrick Craig of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School