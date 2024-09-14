Rep. Bryan Shupe Asks for Audit of 36th District Primary Election Results

After a primary election separated by just 12 votes, 36th District State Representative Bryan Shupe has asked the Commissioner of Elections to audit the results. An automatic recount would be conducted if the margin of victory is less than one-half of one percent – however the margin in this race was 0.521% – just over the legal threshold. A sitting state legislator needs to request an audit – which Shupe has now done. He says that if his primary victory is confirmed, and he wins in the General Election in November, he will introduce legislation to raise the automatic recount margin-of-victory threshold.