Rep. Collins Criticizes Extension Of State Of Emergency

A 30-day extension of Delaware’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is not going over well with at least one lawmaker.

Governor John Carney signed the fifth extension of the State of Emergency Wednesday. It keeps in place all of the conditions for Phase Two of economic reopening and other health and safety precautions.

Carney says coronavirus is being beaten thanks to the efforts of Delawareans, but the battle is not won.

State Representative Rich Collins, Republican of Millsboro, says encouraging data surrounding hospitalizations and positivity test rates would indicate that Delaware is ready for Phase Three of reopening.

“According to preliminary data from the Delaware Office of Vital Statistics, the death rate has fallen to normal and is less than what we experienced at this time in 2018,” Collins said. “It is shocking that after Delaware’s death rate falls to normal levels that we are only in Phase II of our recovery plan with Phase III nowhere in sight. What are they waiting for, Election Day?”

Carney’s office released this statement Wednesday:

“The precautions you’re taking are working. We are beating COVID-19, but we can’t let up. This virus is still out there, and it can cause serious illness. We know from public health experts that following basic health precautions is the best way to prevent community spread. Wearing a face mask in public settings is still required by this State of Emergency declaration. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance from others outside your household. Know your COVID-19 status by getting a test. Visit de.gov/gettested to find a testing site near you. Thank you to all Delawareans and visitors who are following these precautions.”