Rep. Stell Parker Selby Officially Sworn Into Office

20th District Representative Stell Parker Selby was officially sworn into office on Monday afternoon. Rep. Parker Selby was sworn-in in person with family members on hand for the ceremony. She has been absent from the General Assembly session since it began in mid-January because of a medical event. Officials say that while she was not formally sworn in until March 24th – her office has remained open to address constituent cases and community concerns.

Additional information from House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown:

Rep. Parker Selby was unable to take the oath of office alongside her colleagues

opening day of the153rd General Assembly due to a medical event. Being formally sworn in today solidifies Rep. Parker Selby’s role as the duly elected representative of the 20th District.

“Accountability and transparency matter in public service, but so do compassion and empathy. As we have demonstrated for all members in our chamber, regardless of party, elected officials are people first, and they deserve grace and understanding, especially when facing personal medical challenges,” said Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown.

“I’m grateful we were able to follow a process that respected both Rep. Parker Selby’s health and her duty to serve, and I look forward to seeing her back at Legislative Hall as soon as possible.”