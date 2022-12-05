Repeat Delaware Sex Offender Convicted

Image courtesy DSP / Sex Offender Registry

A Magnolia man has pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct against a child and two counts of human trafficking a minor. The Delaware Attorney General’s office says an investigation found that 31 year old George Curtis was a photographer for an illicit photo shoot that was prearranged on social media and repeatedly made unwanted sexual contact with the victim – eventually raping her and uploading footage of the assault to the internet 52 times and advertising the victim for sexual services. Curtis is currently a Tier 2 sex offender after a 2013 conviction. In this case he faces a minimum of 12 years in prison to a maximum of 100 years in prison at sentencing.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking may be occurring should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, or call 911 if someone may be in imminent danger.