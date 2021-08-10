Replica Tall Ship Sails Into Ocean City

A replica of a ship sailed by Christopher Columbus comes to Ocean City.

The Nao Santa Maria was designed and built in 2017 by a foundation. It’s a full-scale replica of the merchant vessel that sailed hundreds of years ago.

“We are excited to host a piece of history right here in Ocean City,” Ocean City Special Events Director Frank Miller said. “We have hosted other tall ships but this is a first for the Nao Santa Maria.”

The Nao Santa Maria will dock at 3rd Street and the Bay this Thursday through September 5th. The vessel will be open for tours. Tickets are available.

Ocean City is the final stop of a western hemisphere tour of the Nao Santa Maria.

For more information, please CLICK HERE