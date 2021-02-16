Report: Del. Has Spent 2/3rds Of CARES Act Funds

Delaware has spent about 69-percent of $927-million in CARES Act Funding, according to an update from State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

State agencies as of Friday had spent $638.56 million, or an average of about $11-million per week. At least three agencies have spent at least 95-percent of their allocated funds: the Department of Education, the Delaware State Housing Authority and the Delaware State Fire Commission.

The Department of Labor was allocated nearly $197.5-million, and has spent about 85-percent. The Office of Management and Budget had spent about nine-percent of its allocation of $149.26-million.

McGuiness recently developed a CARES Act Fund Tracker – CLICK HERE

“Delawareans deserve to know exactly where that federal money is being spent and how it is helping them as they struggle with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGuiness said. “That’s why I developed a CARES Act Fund Tracker on my website – to let taxpayers see a breakdown of how much money each state agency has spent.”