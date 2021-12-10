Report On Del. Government Efficiency Details Accomplishments, Makes Recommendations

Delaware is making strides to improve government efficiency and accountability, according to the fifth GEAR Report released Thursday by Governor John Carney.

To read the report, please CLICK HERE

“Even while facing the challenges of a global pandemic, under the umbrella of GEAR, agencies throughout State government have worked to improve quality and efficiency in the delivery of state services,” Carney said. “These continuous improvement efforts have yielded cost savings and service enhancements that are enabling the State to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

The report found that the state has saved millions of taxpayer dollars through a variety of measures: lease restructuring, long-term care delivery optimization, employee health care benefit initiatives, energy efficiency, and streamlining several systems and procedures. Steps taken during the COVID-19 pandemic have also resulted in reduced travel costs as conferences, public meetings and individual training can be conducted virtually.

The GEAR report also recommends several steps, including a streamlined permit approval process for businesses that consider relocating to Delaware.

The GEAR Board releases a report each December. It includes policy and budgetary recommendations for possible inclusion in the Governor’s agenda and budget for Fiscal Year 2023.