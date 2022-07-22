Report: Police Were Justified in Shooting Armed Man in Pot Nets Last November

A review of a police-involved shooting last November has determined that an officer reasonably believed that use of deadly force was needed for the protection of himself and others.

The Delaware Attorney General’s office has released the results of an investigation into an incident last November.

Michael Bartie, according to the review, locked himself into a bedroom with his infant child at a home in Pot Nets Creekside. His girlfriend told police he had a rifle and was putting on body armor.

At one point, police said Bartie came outside and fired in the direction of police, and a trooper returned fire and struck Bartie. Bartie survived the gunshot wound and faced charges.

To read the report in its entirety, please CLICK HERE