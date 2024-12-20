Report Suspicious Drone Activity to Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline

Delaware State Police is aware of recent sightings of potential drone activity throughout the state. Operating a drone is legal, however if there is an occasion that you find a drone in a suspicious area – or the appearance of suspicious activity – reports should be made to the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline at 1-800-FORCE-1-2. This will allow experts to evaluate the details of the event for proper action.

Additional information from DSP:

Important Reminders About Drones

Shooting at aircraft, including drones, is illegal.

Many legal aircraft, both manned and unmanned, have lights visible at night. Drone flights after dark are permitted under certain conditions.

Before reporting, consider using free resources such as FlightAware Flightradar24 , and ADSBexchange to help identify aircraft that may appear unusual but are operating legally.

How You Can Help:

Capture clear video evidence, if safe to do so. Record specific details, including the sighting’s date, time, duration and location. Also note the size, movement, and unique features of the object. Report promptly to the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline for further investigation. Phone: 1-800-FORCE-1-2

Email: force12@delaware.gov

What to Do if You See a Drone on the Ground

Stay at a safe distance.

Call 911 immediately.

Your vigilance ensures that reports are directed to the appropriate agency, helping law enforcement focus on critical incidents and maintain public safety. Thank you for your cooperation and commitment to keeping Delaware safe.