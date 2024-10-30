Reps. Valerie Jones Giltner & Kerri Evelyn Harris Receive DHA’s 2024 Legislators of the Year Award

The Delaware Healthcare Association today awarded state Representatives Valerie Jones Giltner and Kerri Evelyn Harris with the organization’s 2024 Legislator of the Year award. This is the first time the organization has chosen two lawmakers for the honor that is awarded to legislators for championing Delaware hospitals and their patients and communities. The DHA Legislator of the Year award recognizes an outstanding legislator – or legislators as is the case this year – who is a leader on legislation that advances the ability of Delaware Healthcare Association members to most effectively serve their patients and communities. Representative Giltner expressed her honor in receiving an award from the Delaware Healthcare Association, highlighting their shared mission to improve health in Delaware. She emphasized the need for expanded healthcare access and praised the DHA for its collaborative efforts with the General Assembly to promote legislation that ensures quality care for residents. Representative Harris also shared her gratitude noting the progress that has been made with healthcare partners to ensure all Delawareans have access to essential care, regardless of their location or income.

“This was a tremendously busy legislative year for Delaware hospitals, health systems and related healthcare organizations. Representative Harris and Representative Jones Giltner stood out as leaders in both championing and defending Delaware hospitals and the patients and communities they serve,” said Brian Frazee, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association.

Frazee continued: “As chair of the House Health & Human Development Committee, Representative Harris sponsored legislation to create a provider assessment in Delaware to bring additional funding to the Medicaid program and also led legislation aiming to maintain the benefit of the 340B program for underserved patients.

“Representative Jones Giltner has spent a career in healthcare and with that experience fiercely defended hospitals and the patients they serve during the House Bill 350 debate and advocated for alternative policies to avoid the unintended consequences of this approach.

“On behalf of Delaware’s hospitals and health systems, we are pleased to recognize Representative Harris and Representative Jones Giltner for their leadership and partnership in pursuit of our shared goal of enabling every Delawarean to reach optimal health.”

“I am truly honored to be named Delaware Healthcare Association’s Legislator of the Year,” said Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris. “Together with our partners in the healthcare sector, we’ve made real progress this year to ensure that all Delawareans, no matter their zip code or income, have access to quality, life-saving care they need. Healthier communities are stronger communities, and I am proud to keep working to make sure that no one is left behind when it comes to their health and well-being.”

“As a nurse, it is one of my greatest honors to receive this award from the Delaware Healthcare Association, an organization that shares the same goal with me of improving the health of the people of Delaware. One of the greatest needs of my constituents is the expansion of healthcare. DHA has been collaborative and innovative while working with the General Assembly to ensure that our legislation supports healthcare access and the delivery of quality care for Delawareans,” said Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner.

