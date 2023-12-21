Republican Valerie Jones Giltner Wins Special Election for 37th Representative District

VALERIE JONES GILTNER

Voters in the 37th House District headed to the polls Thursday to elect a representative in Dover. The unofficial results show Republican Valerie Jones Giltner as the winner with 1805 votes to 1068 votes for Democrat Jane Hovington. Write-in candidate John Randolph received 4 votes.

Ruth Briggs King has represented the 37th District since 2009, but resigned her seat in November when she moved out of her district.

According to the Department of Elections, the 37th Representative District has 15,904 registered voters – about 600 more Republicans than Democrats – however over 4100 are registered as third party voters.

Election officials tell the Talk of Delmarva that voter turnout for this Special Election has been low – at 10% early in the afternoon.

The make-up of the State House remains unchanged.