Rescue Dog a Signature Away From DE Official State Dog

Through the years, the Delaware General Assembly has approved short-lived bills for the official state dog. For some time Delaware’s State Dog has been the Golden Retriever. However state lawmakers are making a change – and have approved Senate Bill 37, which designates rescue dogs as the official state dog. A rescue dog is one that is placed in a new home after being abused, neglected or abandoned by its previous owner. That means that any breed of dog – as long as it is a rescue – fits the profile of the Delaware State Dog.

The bill is awaiting Governor Carney’s signature and will take effect when signed.