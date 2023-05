Governor John Carney signs SB 37 making rescue dogs the Delaware State Dog / Image courtesy of Gov Carney’s FB page

Tuesday afternoon Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 37 into law – making rescue dogs Delaware’s official state dog. The measure was unanimously passed in both chambers. Over the years, the General Assembly has passed short-lived bills for an official state dog – with the Golden Retriever the most recent. Democrat Senator Jack Walsh was the primary sponsor along with Republican Representative Bryan Shupe.