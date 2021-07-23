Rescue Plan Directs $410-Million To Del. For Education

The U.S. Department of Education has approved Delaware’s plan for utilizing American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

The First State has also obtained the remaining $137-million for a total of more than $410-million in Rescue Plan funding. Funds will be used as schools develop plans to safely reopen for full-time, in-person learning, meeting students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs, and addressing disparities that were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal resources are also be used for expanded summer learning and afterschool program and addressing the impact of lost instructional time.

To review Delaware’s plan, please CLICK HERE

“I am excited to announce approval of Delaware’s plan,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “It is heartening to see, reflected in these state ;plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year. The approval of these plans enables states to receive vital, additional American Rescue Plan funds to quickly and safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning; meet students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs; and address disparities in access to educational opportunity that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The state plans that have been submitted to the Department lay the groundwork for the ways in which an unprecedented infusion of federal resources will be used to address the urgent needs of America’s children and build back better.”

“I am grateful for Secretary Cardona’s and his team’s support of Delaware’s plan. Our students and educators are excited to return to school this fall. These funds will help our schools provide the structures and supports to meet students’ academic and social/emotional needs,” Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting added.

“As we were working to craft the American Rescue Plan, a top priority was ensuring that our schools, teachers, students, and families had the resources they need to address learning loss and return to school safely,” Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said. “I am hopeful that with these federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, Delaware will be on track to meet the needs of our First State communities, from school leadership to educators to students and their families.”