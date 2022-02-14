Rescue Plan To Boost Several Del. Tourism-Related Organizations

Delaware is making more than $7.7-million in funding available to seven organizations as part of the recovery effort for travel, tourism and outdoor recreation.

The money comes from the Economic Development Administration’s $750-million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Program, according to Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Small Business.

“Delaware’s tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to face challenges as it rebuilds,” Carney said. “The organizations receiving funding today will provide a boost to the industry by maintaining quality jobs and encouraging travelers to visit our state’s many destinations.”

Southern Delaware Tourism gets a boost of $400-thousand for its continuing efforts to promote overnight visits in Sussex County and the Culinary Coast food tour. Also, the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation also receives $300,000 for its marketing and tourism programs surrounding the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville.

Kent County Tourism, the Delaware Arts Alliance, and Delaware State University’s Hospitality and Tourism Management programs also receive shares of funding, under the competitive grant program.

“The $3.2 billion tourism industry in Delaware employs more than 44,000 people and is an important part of our state’s workforce and economy. It is critical that we do everything we can to support the industry,” Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock said. “The organizations receiving the funds today have found creative solutions to help our state’s tourism industry recover from the pandemic and prepare for future challenges.”