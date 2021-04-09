Rescued Seal Pup Returns To The Ocean

Eloise, a grey seal pup rescued at Cape Henlopen, has been released back into the ocean at Assateague State Park.

The seal was rehabilitated at the National Aquarium Animal Care and Rescue Center over 42 days. She was found to be malnourished and with a few cuts on her neck.

Eliose was trained how to eat fish on her own because she could not rely on her mother for milk. She was eating up to ten pounds of herring a day.

“Eloise surpassed all of her rehabilitation milestones making her eligible for release into the ocean, according to our partners at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,” National Aquarium Animal Rescue Director Jennifer Dittmar said. “The ultimate goal for all of our rescue patients is release back into their natural habitats, so it’s always a great day for our team when we can make that happen.”