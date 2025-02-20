Resident in Lewes Arrested for Operation of Clandestine Laboratory, Possession of Methamphetamine

During a continuing and long-term drug investigation, members of the Lewes Police Department yesterday executed a search warrant at a home on Beebe Avenue. This search was for a potential drug laboratory used for the manufacture of Methamphetamine. Lewes Police Department officers found numerous chemical compounds, ingredients, tools and devices which were set up in a rudimentary laboratory to manufacture methamphetamine. Officers also located a quantity of methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a Ruger 9mm handgun, 2 boxes of 9mm ammunition as well as several unknown substances which will require further testing.

Police identified and arrested 42-year-old Zachary Olon who faces several charges including:

1- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, a class B Felony.

2- Knowingly Operate an unlawful Clandestine Laboratory, a class C Felony.

3- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a class B

Misdemeanor, and

4- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class B Misdemeanor.

Zachary Olon