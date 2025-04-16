Residential Structure Fire In Eden, MD Under Investigation

The cause of a residential structure fire in Eden, Maryland is under investigation. According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, yesterday, April 15th at shortly after 2 p.m., Worcester County Emergency Services received a 911 call about a structure fire at a property on McGrath Road. First responders found a fully involved fire with most of the structure already consumed and nearly collapsed. Firefighters from Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, along with support from multiple local volunteer fire departments and Worcester County Public Works, worked for several hours using heavy machinery to fully extinguish the fire. Investigators from Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office learned that the structure was over 100 years old, had been in a significant state of disrepair, and had not been lived in for years. The structure was determined to be a total loss.

Additional Information from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators ask that anyone with information about this fire, including pictures and/or video, contact the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 or firemarshal@co.worcester.md.us . Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the Maryland Arson Hotline at 800-492-7529.