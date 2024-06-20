Residential Structure Fire in Indian Meadows Under Investigation; Residents Displaced

The Delaware Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that occurred at a home on Indian Meadows Circle in Indian Meadows late last night. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the Indian River (80), Dagsboro (73), Frankford (76), and Georgetown (77) fire companies were alerted to assist the Millsboro (83) Fire Company in battling the blaze, which was reported to be on the back deck. Emergency response units from Indian River included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Tanker 80 from the Long Neck facility as well as the Delaware State Fire Police. Many additional mutual aid companies were requested to provide standby cover up assignments for the companies at the location of the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The American Red Cross was notified for the displaced residents.

Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook Page

Additional Information from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company:

Emergency response crew assignments included water supply to emergency apparatus on scene, assist with fire suppression activities, personnel to the manpower pool, and commencement with a water supply shuttle.

Initial reports to the emergency operations center identified that the fire originated on the back deck area. Additional updates from arriving first responders identified a working alarm with heavy fire through the roof. The initial walk around identified the location of the utilities and that everyone was out of the residential structure while crews continued to initiate fire suppression measures before announcing evacuation tones and exterior suppression only due to roof collapse.