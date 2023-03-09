Residential Structure Fire in Ocean Pines Ruled Accidental

An investigation into a fire that occurred on Hickory Way in Ocean Pines yesterday shows evidence that the blaze was accidental from improperly discarded smoking materials. The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 4:49 PM. Upon arrival, crews reported smoke showing from the two-story single-family home and requested assistance from Ocean City, Showell, Berlin and Bishopville fire departments. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control which originated in second floor bedroom, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office. Smoke alarms were present at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.