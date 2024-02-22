Residential Structure Fire in Stockton, MD Under Investigation

A fire that occurred at a two-story single-family home in Stockton, Maryland this morning remains under investigation. in the 10:00 hour, the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company with the assistance of Girdletree, Snow Hill, Pocomoke and Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Departments worked to bring the fire under control quickly. Crews then remained on location on Ticktown Road for approximately two hours conducting overhaul operations, ensuring the fire had been completely extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Additional Information:

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 x3, you can remain anonymous.

