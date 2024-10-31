Residents Displaced After Fire in Long Neck; American Red Cross Assisting

The American Red Cross personnel are assisting displaced residents after a fire occurred yesterday evening, October 30th, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Volunteer fire companies from Indian River, Lewes, Millsboro, and Milton responded to the residential fire at Pot Bunker Way in Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The fire was triggered by an explosion in the kitchen, filling the home with smoke and raising concerns about two wheelchair-bound occupants inside. Emergency crews, including Indian River’s Rescue 80 and Tanker 80, conducted a swift search, successfully rescuing two individuals–a man and a woman, along with three pets. Firefighters suppressed a small blaze above the microwave while securing utilities and assessing the structure. The home was deemed uninhabitable. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as updates become available from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.