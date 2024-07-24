Residents in Worcester and Wicomico Counties Warned About Jury Duty Phone Scam

The Worcester and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Offices want to make residents aware of a phone scam in which the caller tells the resident that they owe money for not showing up for jury duty, and that if they don’t pay, they will have legal action drawn against them or end up in jail. Authorities emphasize that law enforcement will never call you saying you owe money. In several instances the scammer will say that they are a member of the Sheriff’s office and use the name of a Lieutenant or Sergeant. Anyone receiving one of these calls should not provide any pertinent information to the caller and should contact law enforcement immediately.