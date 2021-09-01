Resurfacing Of Bishopville Rd. To Begin Sept. 7th

Bishopville Road – Maryland 367 – will be resurfaced starting next week.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, a two-and-a-half mile stretch of the roadway between Route 113 and the Delaware state line will be improved. Work will take place during nighttime and overnight hours, and a flagging operation will be in place.

Maryland 367 has already undergone significant drainage improvements.

Drivers are asked to be alert and slow down in the construction zone. SHA hopes to minimize disruption to area residents, who may notice noise and dust from time to time from passing equipment.

A list of all major MDOT SHA projects can be found at roads.maryland.gov.