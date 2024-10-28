Resurfacing of Route 50 in Worcester County to Begin Thursday

It’s no trick – on Halloween, the Maryland Department of Transportation will begin milling and paving on Route 50/Ocean Gateway east from the Wicomico County line to Old Ocean City Road/MD 346. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts and delays with single-lane closures during the resurfacing project weekdays from 7am to 6pm – times are subject to change. Weather permitting, all work should be completed by December.

Additional information from MDOT:

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Allan Myers of Dover, Delaware, will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Motorcyclists are urged to be aware of uneven pavement surfaces during the project.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.