Resurfacing Project in Worcester County to Last Several Weeks and Cover 7 Miles

A resurfacing project will begin on Monday, October 16th on westbound US 50 (Ocean Gateway) between MD 818 (Main Street) in Berlin and the Wicomico County line near Willards. Weather permitting, this 7-mile project should be completed by the end of December, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. Crews will work Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m.– 5 p.m. If you drive in that area, you can expect single-lane closures throughout the duration of the project.