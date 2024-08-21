Resurfacing Project on US 113 Business (Market Street) in Worcester County Beginning Next Week

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin improving the ride quality on US 113 Business (Market Street) from MD 12 (Church Street to Timmons Street near Snow Hill next week. The project should be completed by December, weather permitting. Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday August 28th, crews will begin milling (removing the top layer of asphalt) the roadway to prepare for paving. Work will continue weekdays, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Through December, motorists should expect delays during work hours with single-lane closures and flagging operations.