Resurfacing Projects Near US 50 Near Easton to Begin Sunday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface sections of MD 331 (Dover Road) and MD 328 (Matthewstown Road) in Talbot County beginning this Sunday, May 19th. Weather permitting, MD 331 will be completed in one week and MD 328 in two weeks. Work includes milling, paving and striping all lanes and shoulders at the following locations: MD 331 from US 50 to June Way and MD 328 from US 50 to Black Dog Alley. Drivers can expect single-lane closures and flagging, with minor delays possible. Hours may be adjusted as needed in response to traffic conditions. To minimize public impacts, work will take place during overnight hours, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

Work includes milling, paving and striping all lanes and shoulders at these locations:

To minimize public impacts, work will take place during overnight hours, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Crews will begin milling MD 331 this Sunday, then move the milling operation to MD 328 while MD 331 is being paved. To improve efficiency at the MD 328/US 50 intersection, crews will restripe the new surface to create a longer left turn lane from eastbound MD 328 onto eastbound US 50.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures and flagging, with minor delays possible. Hours may be adjusted as needed in response to traffic conditions. David A. Bramble Inc. of Chestertown is the general contractor for this work.

Cyclists are reminded that asphalt milling can create rough/grooved pavement for a few days on shoulders as well as travel lanes – plan your routes to avoid milled surfaces if possible.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

