Resurfacing Work to Get Underway on US 50 (Ocean Gateway) In Dorchester County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface both directions of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) between Bucktown Road and the Choptank River bridge in Cambridge beginning Monday, September 30th. All work should be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting. Motorists can expect single-lane closures Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Due to fluctuations in overnight temperatures and asphalt specifications, these times are subject to change.

Additional information from MDOT:

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, George & Lynch of Dover, Delaware, will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface. Motorcyclists are urged to be aware of uneven pavement surfaces during the project.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.