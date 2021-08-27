Retired Judge Charles Welch Announces Run for Delaware AG

Retired Judge Charles Welch has announced that he will seek the office of Attorney General in the November 2022 election. Welch was a judge in the Court of Common Pleas in Kent County – and is a long time champion of law enforcement. He’ll kick off his three county stump in New Castle County at 9am on September 1st and will arrive at the CHEER Center in Georgetown around 1pm. He’ll finish his stump at Frazier’s Restaurant in Dover at 5pm.