Retired Judge Honored With Portrait At Courthouse

Retired Judge Rosemary Betts Beauregard has been honored with a portrait, unveiled in Courtroom A of the Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown.

Judge Beauregard was the first woman to serve as a judge in the Court of Common Pleas. She served two terms and retired last year.

The ceremony was held in the courtroom where she presided and in conjunction with Women’s History Month.

“I want to thank and applaud Judge Beauregard for her more than 20 years of distinguished service to the Court and the people of Delaware,” Court of Common Pleas Chief Judge Alex Smalls said. “Diversity is a strength, particularly for the court system, and Judge Beauregard brought an important new perspective to our court and cleared a path for other women.”

Judge Beauregard previously served as Deputy State Attorney General and served in private practice with her father before her appointment by former Governor Tom Carper in 1999.