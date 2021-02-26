Reward Offered For Info In Child’s Shooting

A three-year-old child who was shot in Princess Anne eleven days ago has since been released from a hospital.

Maryland State Police now say a reward of up to $1,000 for information and tips related to the incident has been offered by Metro Crime Stoppers of the Lower Eastern Shore.

The gunshot appeared to have traveled into the child’s bedroom from outside of the home, which faces toward Route 13. Three other adults were in the home at the time.

No other injuries were reported. It’s not certain if the shot came from a vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information may call Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1726.